First female Command Sergeant Major of a U.S. Army division to assume responsibilities at 101st Airborne Division

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The first woman to become command sergeant major of a U.S. Army division will step into that role this week in Kentucky.

Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp will assume responsibility as the senior enlisted adviser of the 101st Airborne Division from Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker.

The 101st says the ceremony takes place Thursday at Fort Campbell.

Lt. Col. Kari McEwen says Knapp is the first in the division to lead men and women at every level.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the division Facebook page.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

