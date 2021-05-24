Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified

OHIO Co., Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police detectives confirmed the identity of the fourth body found last week at a property in Ohio County.

On Thursday, Calvin Leisure III, 38 of Beaver Dam was found in the living quarters of a fire-destroyed building.

Last week, authorities confirmed the first three victims suffered gunshot wounds. They are:

1) Hunter L. Owings, 20 of Centertown, KY

2) Nora J. Owings, 44 of Beaver Dam, KY

3) Calvin Leisure Jr, 66 of Beaver Dam, KY

The investigation is on-going by Kentucky State Police detectives and Ohio County Coroner’s Office.

