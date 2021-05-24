Gary Woodward’s grandson receives COVID-19 vaccine in his memory

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has shared with you the story of Gary Woodward, a nurse from Franklin who lost his battle with COVID-19 last year.

Gary’s family is continuing to honor his memory by getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His grandson Justus Smith is 12 years old and he jumped at the opportunity last Wednesday to receive the Pfizer vaccine when it became available to his age group.

“When I got there, I sat down, see, they said ‘okay,’ I looked away for a second, I looked back and it was already done,” said Justus.

Justus said he got the vaccine to protect his friends, family, and the community. His grandmother is extremely proud of him for doing exactly what Gary would have wanted him to do.

“I think Justus knows Gary very well, because if Gary or anybody that knew him would know that he would be an advocate for people to get this vaccine, and his family and friends. This is just something that he would do as a healthcare worker to protect his community, just like he had done all those years as a nurse. We know his legacy is going to live on and Justus and our other grandchildren because they’re going to do what’s right,” said Jacque Woodward, Justus’s grandmother.

Justus said the vaccine was not scary and his arm was a little sore afterward. He received the vaccine at the Med Center Health Clinic in Scottsville.

“We’re so grateful to have Med Center Health in our region. They stepped up and offered this vaccine so quickly, for individuals who are the great generation, from going through a pandemic to taking a vaccine to now hopefully moving forward. I know that the Lord was looking down on Justus when he got that vaccine, and he said, well done my good and faithful servant, because that’s what he is,” Woodward added.

To make an appointment for you or your child’s COVID-19 vaccine text COVID to (270) 796-4400. Walk-ins are also welcome.

