Jackson Swiney named to C-USA All-Academic Team

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball sophomore Jackson Swiney has been named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team, as announced by league officials Monday afternoon.

The honor marks the first time that a Hilltopper has been selected to the C-USA All-Academic Team since WKU joined the league in 2015.

Swiney, who is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in accounting, owns a 3.97 cumulative GPA and has been named to the President’s List on six occasions during his time on The Hill.

Swiney has also played an important role on the field during the 2021 season, appearing in 38 games (36 starts) while tallying 16 runs, 15 RBI, 13 walks and nine doubles.

Swiney and the Hilltoppers are set to open the Conference USA Tournament with a 7:30 p.m. CT matchup against third seed No. 17 Southern Miss on Wednesday, May 26 at Pat Patterson Park.

