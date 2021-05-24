Lexington student named National Google Finalist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Milo Golding from Lexington Christian Academy could soon have his art on the Google homepage for millions to see.

Milo won the grade 10-12 category and is one of Google’s top 5 National Finalists in its 13th annual Doodle for Google competition, selected out of 54 state and territory winners. The contest, which was open to K-12 students across the United States, asked students to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme “I am strong because...”

Milo’s Doodle represents his response: “I am strong because I have hope. I once asked my father how he overcame obstacles and became who he wanted to be. He replied, ‘Hope, hope keeps me strong.’ After I unexpectedly lost him at 13 due to a heart attack, it helped me overcome grief and support other children who lost loved ones.”

As National Finalists, the 5 student winners will each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and “fun Googley swag.”

Milo’s submission can be seen below.

Milo's Google Doodle (Google)

See the artwork of all finalists, along with all 54 of the state winners on our website gallery. A panel will determine which of the 5 national finalists will be chosen as the national contest winner. The winner’s artwork will be featured on Google’s homepage for 24 hours, they’ll receive a $30,000 scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.

