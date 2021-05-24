Longtime friend described Glasgow shooting victim as ‘kind’

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was found shot and killed in Glasgow Sunday night and police are still searching for the suspect. One neighbor says he found the victim bleeding outside in front of her home on Ann Avenue.

This is the first homicide in Glasgow this year. Police and neighbors call the area fairly quiet until sirens and lights filled the street on Ann Avenue late Sunday night.

“She usually calls me at night, she didn’t call me last night,” said George Washer, a friend of the shooting victim.

For that reason, George Washer came to Melissa Miller’s house Monday morning to check on her.

“I come by to see if she wanted to go get a drink,” said Washer who explained this was a frequent outing they did together.

As he pulled up to her home with a wooden cross draped with flowers in her front yard, Washer shockingly learned Miller was the victim in last night’s fatal shooting on Ann Avenue.

This is the house on Ann Avenue where Melissa Miller lived in Glasgow. Police found her shot late last night. She died at the hospital. Police are still searching for the suspect who was seen riding away in a white 4-door sedan with tinted windows and chrome trim similar to pic. pic.twitter.com/UA0lUaFXiV — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) May 24, 2021

“She really didn’t want to hurt anybody or anything. I don’t know anybody would want to bother her,” he said.

Glasgow Police arrived on the scene Sunday night around 11:15 p.m.

“When officers arrived on the scene they located Melissa Miller, laying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to the chest area-- single gunshot wound,” said Major Terry Flatt with Glasgow Police Department.

Authorities are still searching for the male suspect who was seen riding away as a passenger in this white four-door sedan with tinted windows and chrome trim. According to police, the driver of the car was a female.

(Story continues after image)

Suspect in Glasgow shooting seen leaving the scene in this car. (Glasgow Police Department)

“We’re trying to confirm some things on the reason why he was there,” said Flatt. “We’re just asking for the public’s help, you know, hoping somebody out there might have some video surveillance.

Washer and other neighbors described her as a kind woman who loved her dogs.

“I’ve known her since I was 19 years old. We’re friends, dated back years ago,” said Washer.

It’s unclear at this time what lead to the shooting.

“We don’t know if the suspect is local. We don’t know if he traveled out of state,” explained Flatt.

Police say right now they believe this to be an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Glasgow Police at (270) 651-6165 or (270) 651-5151.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.