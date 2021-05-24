Advertisement

Louisville pins hopes on Justice Dept. review of policing

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Monday,...
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington, Monday, April 26, 2021. The Justice Department is opening a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville after the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid at her home. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)(MANDEL NGAN | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The people of Louisville, Kentucky have pinned their hopes on a broad Justice Department investigation of policing after the killing of Breonna Taylor last year. For protesters marching in the streets, the wide-ranging probe is seen as a chance for justice. City leaders and the new chief of police also want reform. Many protesting say their civil rights have been violated by a heavy-handed response including beatings, tear gas, pepper balls and unjustified arrests. The police union has promised to cooperate but says it’s confident there’s been no systemic violations. The probe reflects a shift in priorities for the Justice Department under President Joe Biden.

