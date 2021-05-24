More heat to start the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A large ridge of high pressure continues to make an impact across most of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys with above normal temperatures and below normal moisture.

A pick-me-up to start the work week AND a way to stay somewhat hydrated - iced coffee! You'll need both this Monday in south-central Kentucky! (WBKO)

The ridge will continue to make it’s presence felt both Monday and Tuesday as south-central Kentucky will have summer-like temperatures and conditions. For Monday, highs will go into the mid-to-upper 80s and low 90s with sunshine and mid-to-high level clouds. Winds will also be light out of the south and west, so good sunbathing weather! Just don’t forget the sunscreen with the very high UV indices forecast for the next couple of days! Another thing to look out for is the continued issue of high pollen counts of tree and grass pollens - so be careful if you are doing any outdoor activities for both UV rays and allergens!

The dry streak of weather comes to an end as we go into the middle of the work week as a wave of energy cross over the Ohio River Valley. This could spark isolated showers and thunderstorms with daytime heating - but much of the day looks to be dry and warm. Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies and breezy southwesterly winds. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday except the potential for storms will be more scattered in nature in the afternoon as conditions become more humid. Muggy air arrives by Friday as a cold front slides into the region. This frontal boundary will bring more likely chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms along with more seasonable conditions. High temperatures for the end of the work week will only be in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Memorial Day Weekend starts off with isolated showers possible and cooler conditions - but for Sunday and Memorial Day, expect the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and a break in activity - which will be good for services, parades, and other events during Memorial Day.

Beyond Memorial Day, the first days of June look to be seasonable with temperatures and moisture as we maintain the warm air along with the hit-or-miss summertime showers and storms that comes with the heat and humidity. Long range computer models indicate that we can continue to expect temperatures near-to-above normal going into the first full week of June while moisture will be seasonable, so no significant rainfall is expected as of right now. For the month of June, the Climate Prediction Center outlook shows temperatures to be near normal with above average moisture whereas the summer outlook shows the months of June, July and August combined with near-to-slightly above average temperatures and near normal moisture.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. High 90. Low 63. Winds SW at 6 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. High 90. Low 67. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 65. Winds SW at 11 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 96 (1912)

Record Low Today: 39 (1931, 1893)

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 62

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (7.5 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (2862 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 89

Yesterday’s Low: 61

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+0.64″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+3.78″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.