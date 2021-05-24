Advertisement

One dead after shooting in Glasgow, police looking for suspect

Glasgow Police Department
Glasgow Police Department(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone has died after a shooting in Glasgow on Sunday. The name and gender of the victim have not been released.

Glasgow Police say they responded to Ann Avenue in reference to a victim that had been shot and the suspect had left the scene.

The victim was taken to T.J. Samson Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man and left the scene as a passenger in a white four-door sedan with tinted windows and chrome trim (similar to the picture below.)

The suspect in a shooting death in Glasgow left in a car similar to the one pictured.
The suspect in a shooting death in Glasgow left in a car similar to the one pictured.(Glasgow Police Department)

The vehicle had a white female driver and left in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information or may have seen this vehicle in the area please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

