At least one person killed in fatal Breathitt County plane crash

By WYMT News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FROZEN CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Troopers, KSP, and Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) confirmed a single-engine plane crashed in the Frozen Creek community of Breathitt County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in a field at the junction of KY-1812 and KY-378.

Maco Deaton, Chairman of the Julian Carroll Airport in Jackson City says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) out of Indianapolis contacted the airport around 2 p.m. to say that a small aircraft went off the radar in Breathitt County.

The FAA was notified of the crash around 1:42 p.m.

Kentucky State Police was then notified and found the scene on Blanton Bridge Branch road near the Frozen Creek area of Vancleve community.’

“Troopers responded out here, along with the fire department, upon getting here it was completely engulfed in flames, said Trooper Matt Gayheart. “The fire department was able to extinguish those flames,” he said.

Trooper Gayheart confirms the accident was fatal, and that at least one person was killed in the crash. The Breathitt County Coroner was called to the scene.

“These types of investigations take some time, so it could be a lengthy period before we know exactly the cause and what had happened here today [Monday],” he said.

KSP is waiting on flight logs to determine where the plane was flying from and to see if more than one person was on board.

“Our primary function, we just want to keep everything the same and once FAA investigators get down here, they can look at what we are seeing,” he said.

He adds there is still no known cause for the plane crash. The FAA is expected to arrive Tuesday to assess the crash.

Robert Taulbee lives near the crash site. He said his nephew told him about the crash.

“It scared me a little bit, quite a bit because I knew whoever was in it had to perish, because they couldn’t have lived,” said Taulbee.

He said he drove by the crash site and only saw the tail end of the plane.

“It was really a scary time cause that was just a little ways up the road from where I live,” he said. “It could happen anywhere and from the looks of it, looks like he might have been trying to land in the bottom of that field.”

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Monday evening that the crash was that of a Van’s RV-8 airplane. An investigator from the NTSB is traveling to the scene.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

