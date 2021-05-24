UPDATE: Missing teen from Hart County found

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Update: Caleb has been located by a park ranger in Mammoth Cave.

A sheriff is on his way to pick him up.

Original Story: Authorities are searching for a missing Hart County teenager, according to Emergency Management.

Caleb Tapscott is described as a 130 pound, 5′9″ white male with hazel eyes and sandy blonde hair. He was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Monday, wearing a blue and red shirt with either blue or red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local authorities.

