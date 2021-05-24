Advertisement

Rand Paul says he’s skipping vaccine for now, may reconsider

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update from Federal officials on efforts to combat COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said on a radio show he won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but that he might change his mind if people who previously contracted the disease are getting reinfected at a greater rate than those who are vaccinated. The Republican said on a podcast released Sunday that he doesn’t want the federal government ordering him around. Health officials have urged vaccination as a longer-term solution. Paul announced in March 2020 that he had tested positive for the virus, becoming the first COVID-19 case in the Senate.

