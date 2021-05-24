Sarah Epley and Allyson Franklin sign NLI to play at Campbellsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With graduation season in full swing Warren East will see not one but two athletes at Campbellsville University in the fall. Sarah Epley and Allyson Franklin will be taking their talents out east to play for the tigers.

Franklin will be playing not one but two sports in archery and soccer.

“Its pretty awesome, I’m glad that i have the opportunity to play and have the opportunity to continue playing” Said Franklin on her moving on to play for Campbellsville.

The Tigers finished 8-7 in soccer under head coach Alex Adams

Epley, who overcame a back injury after being told she had a single-digit percent chance to ever play again, will play softball for head coach Shannon Wathen.

“I’m really excited to continue my career, I think that its gonna be a good thing, im excited to play with some of the girls especially knowing some of them that are there coming from some schools here and going with some of the girls that are signing here as well from the surrounding counties that ive grown up with.” Said Epley.

The Tigers finished with an impressive 41-13 record.

