Smiths Grove woman arrested on active warrants, drug charges at Rural King

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Smiths Grove woman is behind bars at the Barren County Detention Center after a shoplifting complaint at a Rural King.

Glasgow Police say they made contact with Mary Cummings who had three active warrants out for her arrest.

Officers determined that she had recently been involved with multiple theft investigations for shoplifting at Rural King. They located a large amount of merchandise inside her vehicle that had been reported stolen. Police also located a large amount of cash, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and heroin inside her purse.

Cummings was arrested and charged with:

TBUT Or Shoplifting U/$500

Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Heroin)

Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified)

Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Offense.

She was also served the active warrants.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.