Tickets on sale for George Fant’s Celebrity Softball Game.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods with the Fant Foundation and Boys to Men Leadership Group of Bowling Green were excited to announce today the George Fant Celebrity Softball Game will be played at Bowling Green Ballpark on Saturday, June 19th, 2021.

Gates will open at 6:00 PM and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Fant Foundation and Boys to Men Leadership Group of Bowling Green.

The softball game will feature celebrities from all over, including NBA star Courtney Lee (Mavericks), Miss Kentucky Payton Blanton, and NFL stars Duane Brown (Seahawks), Bud Dupree (Titans), Mekhi Bection (Jets), Fant (Jets) and many more.

“During my journey playing sports, I’ve been surrounded by great role models who helped me reach my goals,” Fant said. “Now I want to help other young men have the same role models and support their needs to reach their goals.” Said George Fant.

Fans can choose from general admission tickets, a stadium club ticket which includes a buffet, or a VIP ticket that features pre-game on-field access, stadium club ticket, AYCE buffet, and an autographed George Fant baseball. Prices may vary and limited tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901- 2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

