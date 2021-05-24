WKU sets new record with 3.19 cumulative GPA for student athletes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an amazing season on the field and court for WKU Athletics, they capped the Spring 2021 semester by breaking another record in the classroom, with student-athletes turning in the highest cumulative career GPA in department history.

WKU student-athletes set the record for cumulative GPA with a 3.19, surpassing the previous benchmark of 3.14 set in Spring 2020.

13 of WKU’s 14 sport programs have a team cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and every program has a team cumulative GPA of 2.9 or better. About 64% of all student-athletes are currently maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or above.

A total of 144 student-athletes were named to either the university’s Dean’s List (semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.79) or the President’s List (3.8 or above) this spring.

WKU Athletics previously set a new department record this month with 66 student-athletes receiving the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better during the 2020-21 academic year. A record 208 WKU student-athletes were also named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll for maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

WKU Athletics’ graduating class for the spring and summer of 2021 featured a cumulative GPA of 3.35, which was the department’s highest since at least 2010. During the 2020-21 school year, 90 student-athletes earned their degrees from WKU – including 27 who graduated in December – with a combined grade-point average of 3.27.

