Advertisement

WKU sets new record with 3.19 cumulative GPA for student athletes

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After an amazing season on the field and court for WKU Athletics, they capped the Spring 2021 semester by breaking another record in the classroom, with student-athletes turning in the highest cumulative career GPA in department history.

WKU student-athletes set the record for cumulative GPA with a 3.19, surpassing the previous benchmark of 3.14 set in Spring 2020.

13 of WKU’s 14 sport programs have a team cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and every program has a team cumulative GPA of 2.9 or better. About 64% of all student-athletes are currently maintaining a GPA of 3.0 or above.

A total of 144 student-athletes were named to either the university’s Dean’s List (semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.79) or the President’s List (3.8 or above) this spring.

WKU Athletics previously set a new department record this month with 66 student-athletes receiving the Conference USA Commissioner’s Academic Medal for maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or better during the 2020-21 academic year. A record 208 WKU student-athletes were also named to the C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll for maintaining a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

WKU Athletics’ graduating class for the spring and summer of 2021 featured a cumulative GPA of 3.35, which was the department’s highest since at least 2010. During the 2020-21 school year, 90 student-athletes earned their degrees from WKU – including 27 who graduated in December – with a combined grade-point average of 3.27.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Police Department
One dead after shooting in Glasgow, police looking for suspect
Glasgow shooting victim's home and the suspect's car.
Longtime friend described Glasgow shooting victim as ‘kind’
Man captures bear on property in Barren County.
Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight
Gavel, AP
Two Allen Co. realtors indicted for auction bid rigging
4 people found dead on Ohio Co. property
Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified

Latest News

Sports Connection First segment
Sports Connection 5-24-21
Interview with Ethan Meguiar
Interview with Ethan Meguiar
Interview with Taylor Proctor
Interview with Taylor Proctor
Jackson Swiney, sophomore at WKU
WKU Baseball sophomore Jackson Swiney named to the Conference USA All-Academic Team
Jackson Swiney
Jackson Swiney named to C-USA All-Academic Team