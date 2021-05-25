Another hot day before we cool down into the holiday weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just like Monday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, light southerly winds and above average temperatures for Tuesday!

Today will be a good day to be out on the waters - but beyond that, there will be some hit or miss days as showers and storms return in south-central Kentucky. (WBKO)

For Tuesday, highs will go into the mid-to-upper 80s and low 90s with sunshine and mid-to-high level clouds. Winds will also be light out of the south and west, so good sunbathing weather! Just don’t forget the sunscreen with the very high UV index in the region! Another thing to look out for is the continued issue of high pollen counts of tree and grass pollens - so be careful if you are doing any outdoor activities for both UV rays and allergens! We can’t entirely rule out a stray shower that develops with the daytime heating, but considering how dry it has been, we anticipate most if not all spots to stay dry. Just don’t be surprised if you feel a quick sprinkle or light shower - that should be all we experience if it does develop.

The dry streak of weather comes to an end as we go into the middle of the work week as a wave of energy cross over the Ohio River Valley. This will bring some light showers and rumbles of thunder early followed by a spark of scattered showers and thunderstorms with daytime heating. Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies and breezy southwesterly winds. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday except the potential for storms will be more scattered in nature in the afternoon as conditions become more humid with continued southwesterly winds. Humid air remains Friday ahead of a cold front slides into the region. This frontal boundary will bring more likely chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms along with more seasonable conditions. High temperatures for the end of the work week will only be in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Memorial Day Weekend starts off with stray showers possible early on Saturday - otherwise it will be dry and cooler - Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with more sunshine in store. By Memorial Day, expect the low-to-mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. The lull in activity through the holiday weekend will be good for services, parades, and other events, especially during Memorial Day.

Beyond Memorial Day, the first days of June look to be seasonable with temperatures and moisture as we maintain the warm air along with the hit-or-miss summertime showers and storms that comes with the heat and humidity. Long range computer models indicate that we can continue to expect temperatures near-to-above normal going into the first full week of June while moisture will be seasonable, so no significant rainfall is expected as of right now. For the month of June, the Climate Prediction Center outlook shows temperatures to be near normal with above average moisture whereas the summer outlook shows the months of June, July and August combined with near-to-slightly above average temperatures and near normal moisture.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. High 90. Low 67. Winds S at 9 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 84. Low 65. Winds SW at 11 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. High 86. Low 69. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 99 (1926)

Record Low Today: 38 (1925)

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 66

UV Index: Very High (10 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (7.6 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3132 Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 89

Yesterday’s Low: 60

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+0.49″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+3.63″)

