Advertisement

Army reprimands multiple soldiers in sexual assault probe

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) salutes during a rehearsal of a command-level change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Dec. 4, 2020. The 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) held a change of command on Dec. 5, 2020, where Brig. Gen. Susan E. Henderson relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Capt. David Gasperson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Army officials have reprimanded multiple soldiers following an investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

The Army Reserve started investigating the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 after The Associated Press published a story about allegations that commanders improperly opened internal investigations into sexual assault complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.

Army officials announced Tuesday that the 416th’s commanding general, Mikayo Schanley, has relinquished her command and 12 soldiers have been reprimanded.

The Army also took unspecified administrative action against two senior leaders and actions are pending against three 416th civilian employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man captures bear on property in Barren County.
Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight
Glasgow shooting victim's home and the suspect's car.
Longtime friend described Glasgow shooting victim as ‘kind’
Glasgow Police Department
One dead after shooting in Glasgow, police looking for suspect
Gavel, AP
Two Allen Co. realtors indicted for auction bid rigging
4 people found dead on Ohio Co. property
Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified

Latest News

Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station
BGFD opens station #7
BGFD opens station #7
Metcalfe Co. Student named valedictorian at Campbellsville University
Metcalfe Co. Student named valedictorian at Campbellsville University
Muhlenberg County Fatal
Muhlenberg County Fatal
The Gatton Academy selets students for class of 2023
The Gatton Academy selets students for class of 2023