BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 270-651-2771 or the anonymous tip line at 270-646-8771.

BCSO needs help identifying this man. (BCSO)

