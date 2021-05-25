Advertisement

BG Fire Department officials say substance delivered to Rand Paul’s home is non-toxic

(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by United States Capital Police after a suspicious package was delivered to the home of Senator Rand Paul.

The package was removed and transported to the Bowling Green Fire Department for analysis by their WMD team.

Officials said the preliminary analysis identified the substance as non-toxic. Further analysis will be conducted on both the substance and package.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Police Department
One dead after shooting in Glasgow, police looking for suspect
Glasgow shooting victim's home and the suspect's car.
Longtime friend described Glasgow shooting victim as ‘kind’
Man captures bear on property in Barren County.
Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight
Gavel, AP
Two Allen Co. realtors indicted for auction bid rigging
4 people found dead on Ohio Co. property
Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified

Latest News

Jayden Thomas, a senior political science and international affairs major from Glasgow, has...
WKU student awarded $25000 Boren Scholarship
Today will be a good day to be out on the waters - but beyond that, there will be some hit or...
Another hot day before we cool down into the holiday weekend
File image
Remains of Korean War soldier from Eastern Kentucky identified
Good News
Good News: Metcalfe County Elementary School Water Day
Hot conditions once again in south-central Kentucky with a mix of sun and clouds.
Another hot day before showers, storms return midweek