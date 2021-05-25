Bowling Green Fire Department opens new station off Lovers Lane

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Bowling Green Fire Station #7 officially opened and started taking calls. The station will cover roughly the area between Fairview and Scottsville Road.

“We are thrilled to have this station finally open,” Katie McKee, the public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department said. “It is going to help with our response times within the community so that we can get to those that need us a lot quicker.”

The station will house one fire engine and three to four crew members. A unique feature of the new station is that the garage doors will be built in a tri-fold style, and open from side to side instead of up and down. This will allow doors to open quicker and have less of a chance of malfunctioning.

The Bowling Green Fire Department plans to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at station #7 in the future. This will allow mothers in crisis to safely and anonymously surrender an unwanted newborn within three days of its birth.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Station #7 will be held on June 7 at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.