Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Department opens new station off Lovers Lane

By Katey Cook
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sunday, Bowling Green Fire Station #7 officially opened and started taking calls. The station will cover roughly the area between Fairview and Scottsville Road.

“We are thrilled to have this station finally open,” Katie McKee, the public information officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department said. “It is going to help with our response times within the community so that we can get to those that need us a lot quicker.”

The station will house one fire engine and three to four crew members. A unique feature of the new station is that the garage doors will be built in a tri-fold style, and open from side to side instead of up and down. This will allow doors to open quicker and have less of a chance of malfunctioning.

The Bowling Green Fire Department plans to install a Safe Haven Baby Box at station #7 in the future. This will allow mothers in crisis to safely and anonymously surrender an unwanted newborn within three days of its birth.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Station #7 will be held on June 7 at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man captures bear on property in Barren County.
Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight
Glasgow shooting victim's home and the suspect's car.
Longtime friend described Glasgow shooting victim as ‘kind’
Glasgow Police Department
One dead after shooting in Glasgow, police looking for suspect
Gavel, AP
Two Allen Co. realtors indicted for auction bid rigging
4 people found dead on Ohio Co. property
Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified

Latest News

BGFD opens station #7
BGFD opens station #7
Metcalfe Co. Student named valedictorian at Campbellsville University
Metcalfe Co. Student named valedictorian at Campbellsville University
Muhlenberg County Fatal
Muhlenberg County Fatal
The Gatton Academy selets students for class of 2023
The Gatton Academy selets students for class of 2023
KSP responds to a fatal car crash in Muhlenberg county
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Muhlenberg County