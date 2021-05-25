Butler County Water System awards scholarship

MORGANTOWN, Ky. - The Butler County Water System promotes education in the water supply field by offering an annual scholarship to a graduating high school senior. Aleace Hall of Butler County High School was presented with a $1,000 scholarship to Southern Kentucky Community and Technical College for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“Aleace has demonstrated leadership and dedication as a student athlete. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout her high school career and achieved benchmark on the ACT. We are excited to offer assistance as she furthers her higher education in nursing at Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College, said BCWS Board President Weymouth Martin. “This scholarship is another way that we can serve our community and our customers.”

In an effort to foster success of future water utility professionals the scholarship is offered to assist a Butler County high school senior pursuing further education in a related field. The scholarship is renewable for four years, as long as requirements are maintained.

For application and eligibility details, students should contact their high school guidance counselor or visit www.butlerwater.com.