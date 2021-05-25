FSHS seniors celebrate annual graduation walk

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Seniors at Franklin Simpson High School participated in their annual tradition of a graduation walk through the schools of their past.

For 13 years the class of 2021 attended elementary school, middle school and high school together.

“What could you not want if you’re a senior, graduating to revisit every school that you’ve probably been in at some point in time and just get the accolades of setting the example for the other students. So it’s just a fun event, and they deserve the opportunity to receive this prize,” said Principal Byron Darnall.

The seniors hopped on a bus and traveled throughout Franklin, but started their journey at the middle school.

“So we just are working our way down from the high school. Obviously the middle school and then the intermediate center, the primary. We are just kind of working them back through to their original beginning at elementary,” added Darnall.

Each senior also had the opportunity to hand out honorary diplomas to their favorite teachers throughout the years as a token of appreciation.

