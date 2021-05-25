Garden Patch handing out yellow ribbons to honor fallen Pearl Harbor hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Garden Patch in Smiths Grove is handing out ribbons to decorate the town in honor of welcoming home Howard Scott Magers Saturday.

”Velta Rose was at the City Council meeting and graciously volunteered the Garden patch to donate yellow bows in honor and celebration of our War Hero coming home from Pearl Harbor,” said Esli Pelly, Owner.

Main Street in Smiths Grove is lined with yellow ribbons to honor Howard Scott Magers who will be returning home after 80 years. Scott was one of the 429 crew members of the USS Oklahoma who died after the attack on Pearl Harbor. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/TQLr2cX9Ei — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) May 25, 2021

So far, businesses on Main Street are decorated with them as well as a few homes. The goal is to have the entire route that will be traveled from Bowling Green to the cemetery lined with yellow ribbons.

“There is a great celebration on Saturday in Merry Oaks and so we are putting yellow bows all over the town. Any family member that wants them, they’ve come and got one. Residents have got them, too,” added Pelly.

You can pick up a yellow ribbon from the Garden Patch until Saturday.

