Garden Patch handing out yellow ribbons to honor fallen Pearl Harbor hero
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Garden Patch in Smiths Grove is handing out ribbons to decorate the town in honor of welcoming home Howard Scott Magers Saturday.
”Velta Rose was at the City Council meeting and graciously volunteered the Garden patch to donate yellow bows in honor and celebration of our War Hero coming home from Pearl Harbor,” said Esli Pelly, Owner.
So far, businesses on Main Street are decorated with them as well as a few homes. The goal is to have the entire route that will be traveled from Bowling Green to the cemetery lined with yellow ribbons.
“There is a great celebration on Saturday in Merry Oaks and so we are putting yellow bows all over the town. Any family member that wants them, they’ve come and got one. Residents have got them, too,” added Pelly.
You can pick up a yellow ribbon from the Garden Patch until Saturday.
