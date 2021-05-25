Advertisement

Glasgow woman arrested on stalking charges

By Kelly Austin
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Following an investigation, the Glasgow Police Department arrested a woman Monday on several charges, one of which includes stalking.

According to police, Kayla D. Perez had been harassing the victim and his family over a period of several months. The harrassment included violating an IPO and multiple threats.

Kayla D. Perez, 38 of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Stalking 1st Degree, Terroristic Threatening 3rd Degree, Falsely Reporting An Incident, Violation Of IPO.

She was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

