Gov. Beshear announces reopening of in-person visitation for state correctional facilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. (May 25, 2021) - During Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly COVID-19 update today, it was announced that facilities operated by Department of Corrections (DOC) and Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) will resume allowing in-person visitation beginning the week of June 20.

“One more step toward reopening the commonwealth is resuming in-person visitation at our state prisons and youth detention and residential centers,” said Gov. Beshear.

DOC and DJJ temporarily halted in-person visitations in March 2020 as one precaution taken to prevent COVID-19 from entering and spreading through the facilities, and within the communities in which they are located.

Vaccinated family and friends of those individuals who are housed within state custody at either a DOC or DJJ facility must schedule an appointment to visit with their loved one prior to arrival.

Available visitation dates and times at each specific facility will be published on DOC and DJJ’s websites June 4.

All visitors at both DOC and DJJ facilities will be required to provide proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccination card prior to admittance and will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times while inside the facilities.

Additionally, each inmate and youth will be allowed only two visitors at a time, and all visitors will be subject to a temperature and symptom check upon arrival.

A complete list of visitation safety guidelines will be available on DOC and DJJ’s websites.

DOC and DJJ will continue to offer virtual visits at all facilities for the foreseeable future.

As of today, 76% of adult inmates housed in state custody have been vaccinated.

DOC continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccines to all individuals at the time of intake at a state prison, and for any inmates who originally declined but changed their minds.

DJJ is working with the Department for Public Health and various local health departments to obtain the necessary health care forms and legal consents to vaccinate youth within their custody who are 12 years and older, and considered long-term detainees and housed within residential placement.

