Hardy and Son Funeral Home helping to bring home fallen Pearl Harbor hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Howard Scott Magers enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. After completing his training, Magers was stationed on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor.

On December 7, 1941, he was one of over 400 men that lost their lives after the harbor was attacked.

“When this young man got up that morning the last thing in his mind was that he wouldn’t be here much longer. He didn’t know that now some 80 years later we would have the privilege and the honor of bringing Scott back home,” said Bill Hardy Jr. of Hardy and Son Funeral Home.

Hardy had a close high school friend contact him months ago, and he said it was an honor to be included in this project of bringing Scott Magers home.

“About six months ago I was contacted by Kathy McChesney and she was a high school friend of mine. She told me that she had gotten notified by the military affairs that they had identified this young man, and they were going to be able to bring him back home. So over the course of 6 to 7 months, a lot of people have worked on this and a lot of people have been involved. We were just honored to be able to do this for the family,” Hardy added.

Magers will arrive in Nashville later this week and the Hardy and Son Funeral Home will transport him back to Bowling Green.

“Just to share a fact that that we made funeral arrangements for a person that passed away 80 some years ago. That just doesn’t happen very often and I can’t think of a time, at least in my lifetime, that that something like this has occurred. I’m just really proud to be a part of it,” said Hardy.

The service to honor Scott Magers will be on Saturday at the Merry Oaks United Methodist Cemetery, Merry Oaks Payne Road.

