Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor announced Kentucky has officially reached 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations. The updated total is 2,006,742 vaccinations in the Commonwealth.

Governor Beshear reported 580 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 456,626 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.52 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 96 are in kids 18 or younger. He says we’ve seen three weeks of a decline and we’re on pace for a fourth week of decreasing cases.

The governor says the highest incidence rate is among 10-19 year olds.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as well as one additional audit death. That brings the state total to 6,725.

As of Tuesday, 353 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 108 are in the ICU, and 49 are on ventilators.

