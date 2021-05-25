Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
The governor announced Kentucky has officially reached 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations. The updated total is 2,006,742 vaccinations in the Commonwealth.
Governor Beshear reported 580 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 456,626 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.52 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 96 are in kids 18 or younger. He says we’ve seen three weeks of a decline and we’re on pace for a fourth week of decreasing cases.
The governor says the highest incidence rate is among 10-19 year olds.
There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as well as one additional audit death. That brings the state total to 6,725.
As of Tuesday, 353 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 108 are in the ICU, and 49 are on ventilators.
