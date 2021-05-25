Kentucky reaches two million mark for vaccinations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor announced Kentucky has officially reached 2 million COVID-19 vaccinations. The updated total is 2,006,742 vaccinations in the Commonwealth.

Governor Beshear reported 580 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 456,626 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.52 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 96 are in kids 18 or younger. He says we’ve seen three weeks of a decline and we’re on pace for a fourth week of decreasing cases.

The governor says the highest incidence rate is among 10-19 year olds.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, as well as one additional audit death. That brings the state total to 6,725.

As of Tuesday, 353 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 108 are in the ICU, and 49 are on ventilators.

Beshear says the data here shows the vaccines work and encourages those who haven’t gotten vaccinated, to sign up for one. #WKYT — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) May 25, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.