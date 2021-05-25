KSP searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who reportedly pointed gun at police

Owensboro, Ky. (WBKO) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police and officers with the Owensboro Police Department are investigating a shooting involving law enforcement at the Wingfield Inn on 3220 W. Parrish Avenue in Owensboro.

After receiving a tip, officials found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel just after 12 p.m. Monday.

Officers made contact with Sandy “Slim” Thompson of Owensboro at a room on the second floor of the hotel. Police said Thompson brandished a pistol and pointed it at officers who were in the hallway. One officer reportedly then fired his gun towards Thompson who was not struck.

Officials said he then ran from police by jumping out of the second-floor window, running east on Parrish Avenue towards the Airport/Bittel Road area.

Thompson is considered armed and dangerous. Kentucky State Police encourage the public to be vigilant and not confront him if located.

If you have information on this case or know Thompson’s location, call the Crime Tip Hotline at 270-687-8484 or 800-222-5555. You may remain anonymous.

No officers or members of the community were injured during this incident.

