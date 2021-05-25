Local business leaders honored at 2021 Excellence Awards Luncheon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual 2021 Excellence Awards luncheon at the Corvette Museum Tuesday.

Local business leaders and young professionals were recognized for their work and commitment throughout the community.

This year’s Small Business Person of the Year went to Tahir (Taz) Zukic of Taz Trucking and Julie Milam was recognized as the 2021 Athena winner.

Zukic said he built his Bowling Green business from scratch as an immigrant in the early 2000′s.

“I just started with one truck in 2003, opened a company in 2004 and Taz Truck is running over 120 trucks today,” said Tahir. “When I arrived with two infant children, my wife, and empty pockets, no money, nothing. That can happen only in America, especially in Bowling Green.”

The 2021 ATHENA Young Professional was awarded to Heather Hawkins of FirstBank. The 2021 Administrative Professional of the Year went to Dixie Nunnally of American Engineers, Inc.

“It’s a privilege to have such outstanding individuals in this community. Their dedication and willingness to serve others exemplifies our community’s spirit and drive,” said Chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch. “This event honors these remarkable people and shows our appreciation for their dedication and contributions to our region.”

