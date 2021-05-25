Advertisement

Marshall Belew indicted in armed, $1 million stolen jewelry scheme

Marshall Belew arrested and charged in jewelry heist.
Marshall Belew arrested and charged in jewelry heist.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on several charges related to a Bowling Green home invasion.

Marshall Belew was indicted on several charges including kidnapping by complicity, engaging in organized crime and robbery first degree by complicity.

According to Bowling Green Police Department, in July, three people forced their way into a home on Smallhouse Road disguised as delivery drivers at gunpoint. They assaulted a woman who was restrained with zip ties and sustained a broken ankle as a result of the assault. Police said the three people then removed a safe which contained around $1,000,000 in antique jewelry which belonged to late WKU provost Barbara Burch.

On December 15, Bowling Green Police Department obtained arrest warrants for Nicolas Enrique Cruz-Palacios and Javier Nunez, of Old Hickory, Tenn. for their involvement in the robbery. Later that month, detectives arrested Jeffery M. and Patricia Weisman, of Bowling Green and charged them with complicity in the robbery.

Following a continued investigation, phone records led police and the FBI to Belew who owns several jewelry stores in Tennessee.

Belew was arrested on March 8.

