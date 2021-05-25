Advertisement

Metcalfe County student named valedictorian at Campbellsville University

By Katey Cook
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Ellie Caffee recently graduated from Campbellsville University as valedictorian, but her academic success didn’t start there. Caffee was also named Metcalfe County High School’s valedictorian in 2018.

“I never would have dreamed that would’ve happened,” she said. “I just really enjoyed my time there (at Campbellsville), and my classes and all my professors were great.” She is graduating with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry, with a focus area in pre-pharmacy.

“In high school, I got a job at Health First Pharmacy in Greensburg, and I really liked it, and that kind of led me to the pharmacy path. “I’ve always loved science, so it all just fit really well together,” Caffee explained.

Over the last year, she has also been attending Sullivan University’s College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences to get a head start on a PharmD degree.

Caffee also balanced academics with sports and other activities during her time at Campbellsville University. “I would say it was definitely tough at times, there was a lot of time management skills at play,” she said.

Her advice to anyone with a lot on their plate is to just keep pushing through because it will be worth it in the end. “Especially just being involved in other campus activity, you think, ‘oh my gosh, I can’t take another thing on my plate.’ I promise you can. And it’s, it’ll pass and you’ll get through it.

Caffee has two years left at Sullivan University where she will then finish her Doctor of Pharmacy. She said she plans on moving back home and working in South Central Kentucky.

BGFD opens station #7
Metcalfe Co. Student named valedictorian at Campbellsville University
Muhlenberg County Fatal
The Gatton Academy selets students for class of 2023
