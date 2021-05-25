Much-Needed Chances for Rain Coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We did it! Bowling Green’s high temperature Tuesday was 91°, making Tuesday our first 90° day of the year, and our first 90° day since September 11, 2020. We likely won’t be this warm again for awhile, though: Changes are coming, beginning Wednesday!

Our dry streak of weather comes to an end Wednesday as a wave of energy cross over the Ohio River Valley. This will bring some light showers and rumbles of thunder early followed by a spark of scattered showers and thunderstorms with daytime heating. Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies and breezy southwesterly winds. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday except the potential for storms will be more scattered in nature in the afternoon as conditions become more humid with continued southwesterly winds. A couple of storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds and small hail, but the overall risk for severe weather is low for South-Central KY.

Humid air remains Friday ahead of a cold front slides into the region. This frontal boundary will bring more likely chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms along with more seasonable conditions. High temperatures for the end of the work week will only be in the low 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Memorial Day Weekend starts off with stray showers possible early on Saturday - otherwise it will be dry and cooler - Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with more sunshine in store. By Memorial Day, expect the low-to-mid 80s with partly cloudy skies. The lull in activity through the holiday weekend will be good for services, parades, and other events, especially during Memorial Day.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 84, Low 65, winds SW-11

THURSDAY: Clouds, some sun. Scat’d showers and thunderstorms. High 86, Low 69, winds SW-6

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. High 81, Low 55, winds W-11

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 91

Today’s Low: 63

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 99 (1912)

Record Low: 38 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.47″ (+0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 24.67″ (+3.48″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 9.0″

Today’s Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 66)

UV Index: Very High (10)

Pollen Count: High (7.6 - Trees, Grass)

Mold Count: Low (3132 Mold Spore Count)

