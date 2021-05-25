Advertisement

NIH director encourages scientists to study impact of pandemic on mental health of children

By CNN staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The National Institutes of Health wants scientists to submit grant applications to study the mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

Specifically, the agency would like them to look into the impact of remote learning and reduced social interaction.

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said the pandemic has been an “incredible, unprecedented challenge” for kids and their mental health.

There are a couple of key questions, he believes.

“What has it meant for them to be out of school, which is normally the place where a lot of socialization and education happens, for this prolonged period?” Collins asked.

“What about this issue of being fearful of an illness that might actually affect your families, might suddenly be blamed on you if you were the one who happened to bring the illness in?”

Earlier research showed that even healthy children have had some developmental setbacks and delays during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man captures bear on property in Barren County.
Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight
Glasgow shooting victim's home and the suspect's car.
Longtime friend described Glasgow shooting victim as ‘kind’
Glasgow Police Department
One dead after shooting in Glasgow, police looking for suspect
Gavel, AP
Two Allen Co. realtors indicted for auction bid rigging
4 people found dead on Ohio Co. property
Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified

Latest News

Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station
BGFD opens station #7
BGFD opens station #7
Metcalfe Co. Student named valedictorian at Campbellsville University
Metcalfe Co. Student named valedictorian at Campbellsville University
Muhlenberg County Fatal
Muhlenberg County Fatal
The Gatton Academy selets students for class of 2023
The Gatton Academy selets students for class of 2023