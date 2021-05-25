Advertisement

Remains of Korean War soldier from Eastern Kentucky identified

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
May. 25, 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the remains of an eastern Kentucky solider killed during the Korean War have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement last week that the remains of 23-year-old Army Cpl. Burl Mullins of Dorton were identified in April through DNA and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial evidence.

The statement said Mullins was reported as missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces. The agency said it was later learned that he was taken as a prisoner of war and his remains were among those turned over to the U.S. in 2018 by North Korea.

