The Gatton Academy selects students for Class of 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 101 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2023.
“We are excited to welcome outstanding students from all across the Commonwealth to The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2023. These students have not let the pandemic stop them from pursuing advanced educational opportunities in STEM fields,” said Dr. Lynette Breedlove, Director the Gatton Academy. “These talented students have been supported by devoted educators in schools throughout Kentucky, who helped the students explore their strengths and set lofty goals.”
Applicants were evaluated based on ACT/SAT scores, high school grades, awards, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions, and letters of recommendation. Candidates were also invited to interview with Western Kentucky University faculty members, community leaders from across the Commonwealth, and Gatton Academy alumni.
Students from 48 counties represent the Class of 2023.
“What a pleasure it is to welcome the 2023 class of The Gatton Academy,” stated Dr. Julia Roberts, Executive Director of The Gatton Academy and Mahurin Professor of Gifted Education. “These young people represent Kentucky geographically as well as in other characteristics, carrying out the goal of The Gatton Academy to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities and develop as future leaders for the Commonwealth.”
Students will complete their junior and senior years of high school living in Florence Schneider Hall. At the end of their two-year course of study, students will graduate from high school with a minimum of 60 college credit hours.
The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first state-supported, two-year residential program for high school students with interests in advanced science and math careers and is one of only 15 such programs in the nation. The Gatton Academy has been named to Jay Mathews of The Washington Post’s list of top-performing schools with elite students for 11 consecutive appearances and received the National Consortium for Secondary STEM School’s Innovation Partnership Award.
Students selected for The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2023:
(Students are organized by county of residence, with their sending school in parenthesis.)
Allen County
- Carolina Wheeler (Greenwood High School) – David and Michelle Wheeler of Scottsville
- Sophia Wielawski (Allen County-Scottsville High School) – Andrew and Irena Wielawski of Fountain Run
Anderson County
- Amir Campbell (St. Francis School of Thought) – Saleema and Khamisi Campbell of Lawrenceburg
Barren County
- Flora Lin (Glasgow High School) – JinHua Zhao of Glasgow
- Tayveon Wood (Glasgow High School) – Clinton and Erika Wood of Glasgow
Boone County
- Nishu Anekere (Conner High School) – Yogesh and Susmitha Anekere of Hebron
- Elliott Crouch (Walton-Verona High School) – Margaret Taylor and Myrix Crouch of Walton
- Elena Ley (Randall K. Cooper High School) – Annette Ley and Mathias Schmidt of Florence
- Divya Naidugari (Randall K. Cooper High School) – Endumati and Poorna Naidugari of Florence
Boyd County
- Hannah Laney (Paul G. Blazer High School) – Lonnie Laney of Ashland
Boyle County
- Henry Helmers (Danville High School) – Timothy Helmers of Danville
Breckinridge County
- Caden Lucas (Breckinridge County High School) – Jeffery and Susan Lucas of Harned
Calloway County
- Drake Calhoon (Calloway County High School) – Tabethia and Stacy Smith of Murray
Campbell County
- Dunil Kasturiratna (Campbell County High School) – Dhanuja Kasturiratna and Manori Perera of Alexandria
- Isabella McIntosh (Campbell County High School) – Josh and Rachel McIntosh of Alexandria
Carlisle County
- Albert Terry (Carlisle County High School) – George and Melchora Terry of Bardwell
Carter County
- Samuel Sherrard (East Carter High School) – Staci Sherrard of Grayson
Christian County
- Quinn Miller (Hopkinsville High School) – Wade and Theta Miller of Hopkinsville
Clark County
- Jiali Graham (Model Laboratory High School) – John and Leah Graham of Winchester
Daviess County
- Hakeem Kalik (Daviess County High School) – Assedu and Fareeha Kalik of Owensboro
- Matthew Hendrix (Daviess County High School) – Jeff and Kendra Hendrix of Owensboro
- Lila Jones (Owensboro High School) – Randy and Elizabeth Jones of Owensboro
- Maria Pfeifer (Owensboro Catholic High School) –Mark and Holly Pfeifer of Owensboro
- Jenna Waltrip (Daviess County High School) – DeWayne and Alicia Waltrip of Owensboro
Edmonson County
- Brody Johnson (Edmonson County High School) – Brad and Jodi Johnson of Bee Spring
- Amber Williams (Edmonson County High School) – Kevin Williams and Deborah Tarpey-Williams of Mammoth Cave
Fayette County
- Jordan Mehnert (Carter G Woodson Academy) – Sonja Mehnert of Lexington
- Lauren Morris (Frederick Douglass High School) – Stephanie and James Morris of Lexington
- Zach Romero (Lafayette High School) – Aileen and Henry Romero of Lexington
- Jackson Smith (Frederick Douglass High School) – Shawn and Katrina Smith of Lexington
Franklin County
- Aathman Bhavaraju (Western Hills High School) – Nagavalli Bhuravarjhala and Rajesh Bhabaraju of Frankfort
- Elijah Cossel (Frankfort High School) – Jeremy Cossel of Frankfort
- Dimple Doppalapudi (Franklin Western Hills High School) – Priya Yarramneni and Vijaya Kumar Doppalapudi of Frankfort
- Olufemi Obielodan (The Frankfort Christian Academy) - James and Omoadoni Obielodan of Frankfort
- Nihar Turlapati (Western Hills High School) – Madhuri and Sree Turlapati of Frankfort
- Mason Wooldridge (Western Hills High School) – Mike and Melissa Wooldridge of Frankfort
Graves
- Madisyn Braden (Graves County High School) – Robert and Whitney Braden of Mayfield
- Aubrey Morse (Graves County High School) – David and Lee Ann Morse of Boaz
Grayson
- Katie Dudgeon (Grayson County High School) – Christopher and Jennifer Dudgeon of Falls of Rough
Green
- Justin Constant (Green County High School) – Justin Sr. and Brenda Constant of Greensburg
Hancock
- Xavier Simpson (Hancock County High School) – Eric and Holly Simpson of Hawesville
Hardin
- Hadley Jones (Central Hardin High School) – Heather and Ted Jones of Upton
- Diego Moreno (Elizabethtown High School) – Laurel Tabaka and Ricardo Moreno of Elizabethtown
- Gabriel Nowaskie (Bardstown High School) – Tim and Lisa Nowaskie of Elizabethtown
- Jonathon Reilly (Central Hardin High School) – Kevin and Ann Marie Reilly of Elizabethtown
- Ellen Sego (Central Hardin High School) – Ben and Patricia Sego of Elizabethtown
Harrison
- Emily Davis (Harrison County High School) – Fran and Chad Davis of Cynthiana
- Addison Hoskins (Harrison County High School) – Jon and Shara Hoskins of Cynthiana
Hart
- Kenyan Wood (Caverna High School) – Betty Wood of Horse Cave
Henry
- NancyAna Cremona (Sacred Heart Academy) – Nannette Krupa and Mark Cremona of Smithfield
Jefferson
- Rasesh Desai (Eastern High School) – Mihir and Falguni Desai of Louisville
- Desmond Harris (Ballard High School) – Laura Lake of Louisville
- Siheon Im (Ballard High School) – Sungjin Im and Kumsook Han of Louisville
- Sean Korner (DuPont Manual High School) – Christine Poelma and Stephen Korner of Louisville
- Gavin Mattingly (Doss High School) – Ken and Jennifer Mattingly of Louisville
- Elizabeth Morgan (Ballard High School) – Neil and Patricia Morgan of Louisville
- Jarrett Packwood (Atherton High School) – Melissa and John Packwood of Louisville
- Andrew Raderer (Ballard High School) – Gail and Eric Raderer of Prospect
- Armaan Rai (Trinity High School) – Amit Rai and Rupinder Kaur of Prospect
Jessamine
- Brennan McElfresh (East Jessamine High School) – Carrie and Justin McElfresh of Nicholasville
Kenton
- Anna Crimmins (Beechwood High School) – Nancy and Jason Crimmins of Ft. Mitchell
LaRue
- Gabriel Fortier (LaRue County High School) – Matthew and Robina Fortier of Hodgenville
- Neel Patel (LaRue County High School) – Artiben Patel of Hodgenville
Laurel
- Joaquin Pauig (Corbin High School) – James and Christina Pauig of London
- Naman Rao (South Laurel High School) – Indira Moodumane and Sath Mysore of London
Lawrence
- Ivy Bowers (Lawrence County High School) – Angela and Dwight Bowers of Louisa
- Saibra Moore (Lawrence County High School) – Teresa Roberts of Lawrence
- Mia West (Lawrence County High School) – Jamie and Cliff West of Louisa
Livingston
- Trinity Ray (Livingston Central High School) – Adam and Chasity Ray of Smithland
Logan
- Kaden Yonts (Logan County High School) – Kimberly and Rodney Yonts of Russellville
Madison
- Marietta McGaha (Berea Community High School) – Cindy McGaha of Berea
Marion
- Ericka Hoppes (Marion County High School) – Richard and Janice Hoppes of Lebanon
Nelson
- Thorin Bowman (Bardstown High School) – Matthew and Carmel Bowman of Bardstown
- Reagan Phelps (Bardstown High School) – Amanda Phelps of Bardstown
Ohio
- Logan Littleton (Ohio County High School) – Terry and Lisa Littleton of Utica
Oldham
- Leela Angal (North Oldham High School) – Cara and Aditya Angal of Goshen
- Coral Ghrist (Oldham County High School) – Cody and Hillary Ghrist of Crestwood
- Caitlin Haden (North Oldham High School) – Stephen and Christy Haden of Goshen
Owsley
- Helen Bardin (Owsley County High School) – David and Heather Bardin of Booneville
Perry
- Chezney Boothe (Hazard High School) – Brent and Jenna Boothe of Hazard
Pike
- Scarlett Compton (Belfry High School) – Tolby and Angela Compton of Ransom
Rockcastle
- Blair Pickle (Rockcastle County High School) – Michael and Crystal Pickle of Berea
Rowan
- Nathan Hogg (Rowan County Senior High School) – Chelsea Hogg Watts and Tripp Watts of Morehead
- Aiden Johnson (Rowan County Senior High School) – Patricia Bowling-Womack of Morehead
Russell
- Holly McClure (Russell County High School) – Marin and Lutisha Curic of Russell Springs
Scott
- John Patton (Great Crossing High School) – John Sr. and Shanna Patton of Georgetown
Shelby
- Natasha Otieno (Shelby County High School) – Enock and Kendra Aloo of Shelbyville
Spencer
- Kaylee Monroe (Spencer County High School) – Melissa Humphrey and Justen Monroe of Taylorsville
Union
- Shelby Peak (Union County High School) – Robby and Laura Peak of Morganfield
Warren
- Sierra Durkee (Greenwood High School) – Josh and Becky Durkee of Bowling Green
- Abby Jones (South Warren High School) – Brian and P.J. Jones of Bowling Green
- Chris Kim (Greenwood High School) – Lyung Kim and Hye Young Kim
- Dana Le (Warren Central High School) – Thomas and Lauren Le of Bowling Green
- James Minter (Bowling Green High School) – Michael and Patti Minter of Bowling Green
- Brian Nguyen (South Warren High School) – Hong Nguyen of Bowling Green
- Kareena Pansuria (South Warren High School) – Neha and Ashesh Pansuria of Bowling Green
- Kellen Patterson (South Warren High School) – Marie and Joe Patterson of Bowling Green
- Abigail Portmann (BAVEL Virtual School) – Jennifer and Jeremy Bourne, and Victor Portmann of Bowling Green
- Marissa Xia (South Warren High School) – Su Pu and Zhonghang Xia of Bowling Green
- Eric Xing (South Warren High School) – Guangming Xing and Yan Huang of Bowling Green