The Gatton Academy selects students for Class of 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 101 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2023.

“We are excited to welcome outstanding students from all across the Commonwealth to The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2023. These students have not let the pandemic stop them from pursuing advanced educational opportunities in STEM fields,” said Dr. Lynette Breedlove, Director the Gatton Academy. “These talented students have been supported by devoted educators in schools throughout Kentucky, who helped the students explore their strengths and set lofty goals.”

Applicants were evaluated based on ACT/SAT scores, high school grades, awards, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions, and letters of recommendation. Candidates were also invited to interview with Western Kentucky University faculty members, community leaders from across the Commonwealth, and Gatton Academy alumni.

Students from 48 counties represent the Class of 2023.

“What a pleasure it is to welcome the 2023 class of The Gatton Academy,” stated Dr. Julia Roberts, Executive Director of The Gatton Academy and Mahurin Professor of Gifted Education. “These young people represent Kentucky geographically as well as in other characteristics, carrying out the goal of The Gatton Academy to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities and develop as future leaders for the Commonwealth.”

Students will complete their junior and senior years of high school living in Florence Schneider Hall. At the end of their two-year course of study, students will graduate from high school with a minimum of 60 college credit hours.

The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first state-supported, two-year residential program for high school students with interests in advanced science and math careers and is one of only 15 such programs in the nation. The Gatton Academy has been named to Jay Mathews of The Washington Post’s list of top-performing schools with elite students for 11 consecutive appearances and received the National Consortium for Secondary STEM School’s Innovation Partnership Award.

Students selected for The Gatton Academy’s Class of 2023:

(Students are organized by county of residence, with their sending school in parenthesis.)

Allen County

Carolina Wheeler (Greenwood High School) – David and Michelle Wheeler of Scottsville

Sophia Wielawski (Allen County-Scottsville High School) – Andrew and Irena Wielawski of Fountain Run

Anderson County

Amir Campbell (St. Francis School of Thought) – Saleema and Khamisi Campbell of Lawrenceburg

Barren County

Flora Lin (Glasgow High School) – JinHua Zhao of Glasgow

Tayveon Wood (Glasgow High School) – Clinton and Erika Wood of Glasgow

Boone County

Nishu Anekere (Conner High School) – Yogesh and Susmitha Anekere of Hebron

Elliott Crouch (Walton-Verona High School) – Margaret Taylor and Myrix Crouch of Walton

Elena Ley (Randall K. Cooper High School) – Annette Ley and Mathias Schmidt of Florence

Divya Naidugari (Randall K. Cooper High School) – Endumati and Poorna Naidugari of Florence

Boyd County

Hannah Laney (Paul G. Blazer High School) – Lonnie Laney of Ashland

Boyle County

Henry Helmers (Danville High School) – Timothy Helmers of Danville

Breckinridge County

Caden Lucas (Breckinridge County High School) – Jeffery and Susan Lucas of Harned

Calloway County

Drake Calhoon (Calloway County High School) – Tabethia and Stacy Smith of Murray

Campbell County

Dunil Kasturiratna (Campbell County High School) – Dhanuja Kasturiratna and Manori Perera of Alexandria

Isabella McIntosh (Campbell County High School) – Josh and Rachel McIntosh of Alexandria

Carlisle County

Albert Terry (Carlisle County High School) – George and Melchora Terry of Bardwell

Carter County

Samuel Sherrard (East Carter High School) – Staci Sherrard of Grayson

Christian County

Quinn Miller (Hopkinsville High School) – Wade and Theta Miller of Hopkinsville

Clark County

Jiali Graham (Model Laboratory High School) – John and Leah Graham of Winchester

Daviess County

Hakeem Kalik (Daviess County High School) – Assedu and Fareeha Kalik of Owensboro

Matthew Hendrix (Daviess County High School) – Jeff and Kendra Hendrix of Owensboro

Lila Jones (Owensboro High School) – Randy and Elizabeth Jones of Owensboro

Maria Pfeifer (Owensboro Catholic High School) –Mark and Holly Pfeifer of Owensboro

Jenna Waltrip (Daviess County High School) – DeWayne and Alicia Waltrip of Owensboro

Edmonson County

Brody Johnson (Edmonson County High School) – Brad and Jodi Johnson of Bee Spring

Amber Williams (Edmonson County High School) – Kevin Williams and Deborah Tarpey-Williams of Mammoth Cave

Fayette County

Jordan Mehnert (Carter G Woodson Academy) – Sonja Mehnert of Lexington

Lauren Morris (Frederick Douglass High School) – Stephanie and James Morris of Lexington

Zach Romero (Lafayette High School) – Aileen and Henry Romero of Lexington

Jackson Smith (Frederick Douglass High School) – Shawn and Katrina Smith of Lexington

Franklin County

Aathman Bhavaraju (Western Hills High School) – Nagavalli Bhuravarjhala and Rajesh Bhabaraju of Frankfort

Elijah Cossel (Frankfort High School) – Jeremy Cossel of Frankfort

Dimple Doppalapudi (Franklin Western Hills High School) – Priya Yarramneni and Vijaya Kumar Doppalapudi of Frankfort

Olufemi Obielodan (The Frankfort Christian Academy) - James and Omoadoni Obielodan of Frankfort

Nihar Turlapati (Western Hills High School) – Madhuri and Sree Turlapati of Frankfort

Mason Wooldridge (Western Hills High School) – Mike and Melissa Wooldridge of Frankfort

Graves

Madisyn Braden (Graves County High School) – Robert and Whitney Braden of Mayfield

Aubrey Morse (Graves County High School) – David and Lee Ann Morse of Boaz

Grayson

Katie Dudgeon (Grayson County High School) – Christopher and Jennifer Dudgeon of Falls of Rough

Green

Justin Constant (Green County High School) – Justin Sr. and Brenda Constant of Greensburg

Hancock

Xavier Simpson (Hancock County High School) – Eric and Holly Simpson of Hawesville

Hardin

Hadley Jones (Central Hardin High School) – Heather and Ted Jones of Upton

Diego Moreno (Elizabethtown High School) – Laurel Tabaka and Ricardo Moreno of Elizabethtown

Gabriel Nowaskie (Bardstown High School) – Tim and Lisa Nowaskie of Elizabethtown

Jonathon Reilly (Central Hardin High School) – Kevin and Ann Marie Reilly of Elizabethtown

Ellen Sego (Central Hardin High School) – Ben and Patricia Sego of Elizabethtown

Harrison

Emily Davis (Harrison County High School) – Fran and Chad Davis of Cynthiana

Addison Hoskins (Harrison County High School) – Jon and Shara Hoskins of Cynthiana

Hart

Kenyan Wood (Caverna High School) – Betty Wood of Horse Cave

Henry

NancyAna Cremona (Sacred Heart Academy) – Nannette Krupa and Mark Cremona of Smithfield

Jefferson

Rasesh Desai (Eastern High School) – Mihir and Falguni Desai of Louisville

Desmond Harris (Ballard High School) – Laura Lake of Louisville

Siheon Im (Ballard High School) – Sungjin Im and Kumsook Han of Louisville

Sean Korner (DuPont Manual High School) – Christine Poelma and Stephen Korner of Louisville

Gavin Mattingly (Doss High School) – Ken and Jennifer Mattingly of Louisville

Elizabeth Morgan (Ballard High School) – Neil and Patricia Morgan of Louisville

Jarrett Packwood (Atherton High School) – Melissa and John Packwood of Louisville

Andrew Raderer (Ballard High School) – Gail and Eric Raderer of Prospect

Armaan Rai (Trinity High School) – Amit Rai and Rupinder Kaur of Prospect

Jessamine

Brennan McElfresh (East Jessamine High School) – Carrie and Justin McElfresh of Nicholasville

Kenton

Anna Crimmins (Beechwood High School) – Nancy and Jason Crimmins of Ft. Mitchell

LaRue

Gabriel Fortier (LaRue County High School) – Matthew and Robina Fortier of Hodgenville

Neel Patel (LaRue County High School) – Artiben Patel of Hodgenville

Laurel

Joaquin Pauig (Corbin High School) – James and Christina Pauig of London

Naman Rao (South Laurel High School) – Indira Moodumane and Sath Mysore of London

Lawrence

Ivy Bowers (Lawrence County High School) – Angela and Dwight Bowers of Louisa

Saibra Moore (Lawrence County High School) – Teresa Roberts of Lawrence

Mia West (Lawrence County High School) – Jamie and Cliff West of Louisa

Livingston

Trinity Ray (Livingston Central High School) – Adam and Chasity Ray of Smithland

Logan

Kaden Yonts (Logan County High School) – Kimberly and Rodney Yonts of Russellville

Madison

Marietta McGaha (Berea Community High School) – Cindy McGaha of Berea

Marion

Ericka Hoppes (Marion County High School) – Richard and Janice Hoppes of Lebanon

Nelson

Thorin Bowman (Bardstown High School) – Matthew and Carmel Bowman of Bardstown

Reagan Phelps (Bardstown High School) – Amanda Phelps of Bardstown

Ohio

Logan Littleton (Ohio County High School) – Terry and Lisa Littleton of Utica

Oldham

Leela Angal (North Oldham High School) – Cara and Aditya Angal of Goshen

Coral Ghrist (Oldham County High School) – Cody and Hillary Ghrist of Crestwood

Caitlin Haden (North Oldham High School) – Stephen and Christy Haden of Goshen

Owsley

Helen Bardin (Owsley County High School) – David and Heather Bardin of Booneville

Perry

Chezney Boothe (Hazard High School) – Brent and Jenna Boothe of Hazard

Pike

Scarlett Compton (Belfry High School) – Tolby and Angela Compton of Ransom

Rockcastle

Blair Pickle (Rockcastle County High School) – Michael and Crystal Pickle of Berea

Rowan

Nathan Hogg (Rowan County Senior High School) – Chelsea Hogg Watts and Tripp Watts of Morehead

Aiden Johnson (Rowan County Senior High School) – Patricia Bowling-Womack of Morehead

Russell

Holly McClure (Russell County High School) – Marin and Lutisha Curic of Russell Springs

Scott

John Patton (Great Crossing High School) – John Sr. and Shanna Patton of Georgetown

Shelby

Natasha Otieno (Shelby County High School) – Enock and Kendra Aloo of Shelbyville

Spencer

Kaylee Monroe (Spencer County High School) – Melissa Humphrey and Justen Monroe of Taylorsville

Union

Shelby Peak (Union County High School) – Robby and Laura Peak of Morganfield

Warren