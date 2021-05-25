Advertisement

Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office first responded to Sen. Paul’s house for suspicious letter

By Kelly Dean
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Federal and local authorities worked together to investigate a suspicious letter with white powder found at U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s house Monday.

While the FBI and Capitol police are s handling the investigation, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was the first agency to respond to Senator Paul’s house.

“To minimize, you know, any danger, there was just particularly one individual that responded and took custody of that,” said Sheriff Brett Hightower.

Senator Paul confirmed the news Monday night in a tweet saying‚ ”I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family.”

(Story continues after tweets)

The senator’s wife, Kelley Paul, tweeted about the recent threats of violence against her and her family saying in part, “Rand will continue to stand up for our constitutionally protected liberties. He will keep questioning the “experts.” We won’t be intimidated.”

Meanwhile, the Bowling Green Fire Department was able to confirm the contents and white powder was not toxic.

“We transported that to our local Bowling Green Fire Department and their weapons of mass destruction group. They had the capability to perform some analysis on different substances. And so they did their analysis,” explained Hightower.

The letter and white powder have been shipped off to the FBI and Capitol Police for further investigation.

“If there’s an incident that we need to be aware of, then the Capitol Police and security teams will contact us directly and then and then we will kind of work together from there,” said Hightower.

Sheriff Hightower adds that his agency will continue to be in touch with federal officials if additional help is needed.

