Advertisement

WKU’s Jackson Gray named second team All-C-USA

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball sophomore Jackson Gray has been voted to the All-Conference Second Team, as announced by league officials Tuesday afternoon.

With the honor, Gray is just the 10th Hilltopper to be named to an All-CUSA Team since WKU joined the league in 2015.

During his 49 appearances – all starts – Gray ranks first on the team in batting average (.357), on-base percentage (.455) and hits (60) while tying for the team lead in home runs (seven) and ranking second in slugging percentage (.565), runs (36) and walks (27), tying for third in RBI (29) and ranking fourth in doubles (12).

Among conference players, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, 11th in slugging percentage and tied for 13th in walks.

Gray and the Hilltoppers are set to open the Conference USA Tournament with a 7:30 p.m. CT matchup against third seed No. 17 Southern Miss on Wednesday, May 26 at Pat Patterson Park.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man captures bear on property in Barren County.
Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight
Glasgow shooting victim's home and the suspect's car.
Longtime friend described Glasgow shooting victim as ‘kind’
Glasgow Police Department
One dead after shooting in Glasgow, police looking for suspect
Gavel, AP
Two Allen Co. realtors indicted for auction bid rigging
4 people found dead on Ohio Co. property
Fourth body found in Ohio Co. identified

Latest News

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods fall on the raod 6-5 to Asheville
Sports Connection First segment
Sports Connection 5-24-21
Interview with Ethan Meguiar
Interview with Ethan Meguiar
Interview with Taylor Proctor
Interview with Taylor Proctor