WKU’s Jackson Gray named second team All-C-USA

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball sophomore Jackson Gray has been voted to the All-Conference Second Team, as announced by league officials Tuesday afternoon.

With the honor, Gray is just the 10th Hilltopper to be named to an All-CUSA Team since WKU joined the league in 2015.

During his 49 appearances – all starts – Gray ranks first on the team in batting average (.357), on-base percentage (.455) and hits (60) while tying for the team lead in home runs (seven) and ranking second in slugging percentage (.565), runs (36) and walks (27), tying for third in RBI (29) and ranking fourth in doubles (12).

Among conference players, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, 11th in slugging percentage and tied for 13th in walks.

Gray and the Hilltoppers are set to open the Conference USA Tournament with a 7:30 p.m. CT matchup against third seed No. 17 Southern Miss on Wednesday, May 26 at Pat Patterson Park.

