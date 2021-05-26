Bowling Green City Schools begin summer meal programs through July 30

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Purple Bus is back!

Bowling Green City Schools has resumed their summer meal program. The program will last through July 30th.

The Purple Bus will be making 8 stops, plus breakfast and lunch available at Parker-Bennet Curry as well as the Learning Center on Old Morgantown Road.

Weekly meal boxes can be picked up Thursday at Bowling Green Junior High School.

