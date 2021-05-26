Advertisement

Bowling Green City Schools begin summer meal programs through July 30

The summer meal program with Bowling Green City Schools has resumed until July 30th.
The summer meal program with Bowling Green City Schools has resumed until July 30th.(BGISD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Purple Bus is back!

Bowling Green City Schools has resumed their summer meal program. The program will last through July 30th.

The Purple Bus will be making 8 stops, plus breakfast and lunch available at Parker-Bennet Curry as well as the Learning Center on Old Morgantown Road.

Weekly meal boxes can be picked up Thursday at Bowling Green Junior High School.

