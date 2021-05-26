Crime Stoppers: Stolen Motorcycle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a Bowling Green hotel. They say the theft occurred at In Town Suites at 1929 Mel Browning Road.

Surveillance cameras captured two men walking around the property in the early morning of May 17, 2021.

Video then shows the subject in the orange shorts riding the motorcycle (2003 Honda Shadow) off the property. The bike was later found in Glasgow on May 21, 2021. But the suspect is still at large.

Bowling Green Police need your help identifying the subject wearing the orange shorts.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.