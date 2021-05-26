David Nole named Warren County Public Schools’ dropout prevention coordinator

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Instructional Department has named David Nole as the next WCPS Dropout Prevention Coordinator. Nole has been the principal of Henry Moss Middle School since 2011 and he has been instrumental in building the school’s positive culture which has led to continuous improvement in student achievement and outcomes.

“Mr. Nole’s extensive experience as a teacher, coach, and administrator will serve him well as we continue to provide additional support and resources to our most vulnerable high school students. Over the past eight years, WCPS has dramatically reduced the number of dropouts and I am confident that we can continue this success under the leadership of Mr. Nole,” stated Superintendent Rob Clayton.

“David has demonstrated a keen ability to develop positive relationships with our students and he has a strong vision for ensuring student success. He has garnered the respect of his peers through his professionalism and ability to collaborate with others on behalf of our students. I am confident that Mr. Nole’s leadership experience, along with his student first approach, will be a tremendous asset in providing opportunities for our most at-risk students.”

“I’m incredibly humbled for the opportunity to serve the students and families of Warren County as the WCPS Drop Prevention Coordinator,” stated David. “I look forward to building upon the department’s already outstanding programs and initiatives as we strive to maintain our commitment of ensuring safety, achievement and opportunity.”

Nole will assume the new role on July 1 and will help ensure a smooth transition for the next principal of Henry Moss Middle School.

