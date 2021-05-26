Drive thru book and food drive at the Barren County Extension Office May 29

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You will be able to stop by the Barren County Extension Office this Saturday May 29 from 8-2 and drop off new or gently-used books or non-perishable food items.

The drive thru drop off is to help fight childhood hunger in Barren County and benefits BC Reads.

Suggested items include: peanut butter, granola, mac & cheese, dry pasta, canned goods, etc...

The Barren County Extension Office is located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow.

