Drive thru book and food drive at the Barren County Extension Office May 29

Drop off a book or non perishable food item May 29.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - You will be able to stop by the Barren County Extension Office this Saturday May 29 from 8-2 and drop off new or gently-used books or non-perishable food items.

The drive thru drop off is to help fight childhood hunger in Barren County and benefits BC Reads.

Suggested items include: peanut butter, granola, mac & cheese, dry pasta, canned goods, etc...

The Barren County Extension Office is located at 1463 West Main Street in Glasgow.

