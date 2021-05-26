Advertisement

Holiday World eases COVID-19 guidelines for fully vaccinated guests

Holiday World
Holiday World(WFIE)
By Katey Cook
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari announced that fully vaccinated visitors will no longer have to wear masks or stand six feet apart.

The owners said guests who are not fully vaccinated are still encouraged to follow the latest CDC guidelines.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has already opened for the season. The park will start to stay open during the week after this weekend.

For more information about the amusement park you can click here.

