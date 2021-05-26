Advertisement

Hot Rods fall on the raod 6-5 to Asheville

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods small two-game win streak has been snapped as they drop a road matchup to the Asheville Tourist 6-5.

Bowling Green went up 2-0 early after the first inning and lead 5-2 heading into the bottom of the 8th. But in the 8th inning, the home team exploded for 4 runs, took the lead, and never gave it back.

BG falls to 12-7 on the year.

The two teams will play game two of the six game series Wednesday night with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch

Hot Rods box score 05-25-21
Hot Rods box score 05-25-21(Jeff Lightsy)

