Hot Rods fall on the raod 6-5 to Asheville
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods small two-game win streak has been snapped as they drop a road matchup to the Asheville Tourist 6-5.
Bowling Green went up 2-0 early after the first inning and lead 5-2 heading into the bottom of the 8th. But in the 8th inning, the home team exploded for 4 runs, took the lead, and never gave it back.
BG falls to 12-7 on the year.
The two teams will play game two of the six game series Wednesday night with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.