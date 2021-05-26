Advertisement

Kentucky Blood Center hoping to motivate donors by giving away cars, Amazon gift cards

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is battling a critical blood shortage, and to help motivate donors, the nonprofit is giving away vehicles.

KBC’s “Summer Double Feature” will give away two Toyota vehicles, to help with their need for donations.

Blood donors who register to donate blood at a KBC mobile blood drive or any of the organization’s six donor centers now through Sunday, July 4 will be entered to win a 2021 Toyota C-HR.

Donors can come back and donate again between July 5-September 11 and they will be entered to win a 2021 All-Wheel Drive Toyota Camry.

Also, for Memorial Day weekend, people can donate at any KBC donor center Thursday, May 27 though Saturday, May 29 and receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

Donors can give at any KBC mobile blood drive or donor center to be entered to win the Toyota cars.

  • Andover Donor Center - 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington
  • Beaumont Donor Center - 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
  • Hillview Donor Center - 5406 Antle Drive, Louisville
  • Middletown Donor Center - 12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville
  • Pikeville Donor Center - 472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville
  • Somerset Donor Center - 10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla D. Perez, 38 of Glasgow
Glasgow woman arrested on stalking charges
Easton Rector (left) Michael Vance (middle) Jason Temples (right)
Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County
KSP responds to a fatal car crash in Muhlenberg county
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
Man captures bear on property in Barren County.
Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight

Latest News

KSP investigates Adair County Crash
KSP investigates Adair County crash involving ambulance
KSP escorts remains of WWII vet from Nashville
KSP escorts remains of WWII vet from Nashville
Boys to Men Leadership Group and For a Real Change are teaming up this September to support the...
Two non-profits team up to establish the Jonesville Academy that aims to help boys in minority groups excel
The hours of operation will be Sunday through Friday from 12 pm-6 pm and Saturday’s from 11 pm...
Russell Sims Aquatic Center opens Sunday, May, 30
COVID-19 Vaccine
Researchers explore the possible benefits of pairing doses from two different COVID-19 vaccines