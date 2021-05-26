Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Muhlenberg County

By Katey Cook
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday at around 5:46 p.m. troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 2, Madisonville were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fatal crash on KY 181, approximately 10 miles south of Greenville.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found that 46-year-old Terry Carroll of Greenville, Ky. was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima when he crossed the centerline for an unknown reason. Carroll’s vehicle then hit the front of a 2013 Ford Explorer.

Troopers said Carroll was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg County Deputy Coroner.

The man driving the 2013 Ford Explorer was freed by extrication and flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN.

