KSP escorts body of fallen WWII veteran from Nashville to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have begun their journey to escort the remains of a World War II veteran back to Bowling Green.

Scott Magers enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 and was tragically killed in the Pearl Harbor attack. Magers was on the USS Oklahoma when it sustained multiple torpedo hits which caused it to quickly capsize resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen.

His remains were identified in December 2020, and now Scott is coming home.

Landing in Nashville Wednesday night, Scott’s remains are being escorted back to Hardy and Son Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

“It is an extreme honor for me to participate in something of this magnitude. I take it really seriously. And I just think of the family during this time,” said Trooper Jason Adkison, Kentucky State Police. “They saw one of their loved ones go off to war and he never returned. And they really didn’t get any closure.”

Adkison, who is escorting the hearse back, is also a veteran and has been involved in several other escorts over the years.

”I served in the Marine Corps infantry from 2004 to 2008 and was involved in the Battle of Fallujah and the Battle of Ramadi. And all of the guys that we lost in those battles, returned home immediately and we were able to get that closure. And these families are finally getting that closure that’s been decades in the making,” said Adkison. “So to be a part of that it’s really, really special to me.”

The service to honor Scott Magers will be on Saturday at the Merry Oaks United Methodist Cemetery on Merry Oaks Payne Road in Smiths Grove at 2 p.m.

