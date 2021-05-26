Advertisement

KSP: Harlan County man charged with murder

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police arrested 28-year-old Matthew D. Clutts of Evarts in connection with a shooting that took place in Harlan County Sunday morning.

KSP has charged Clutts with murder in connection to the case.

Kentucky State Police troopers said they received a call Sunday of a shooting in the Ages Community of Harlan County.

Troopers said Sarah Jane King, 26, was shot once in the chest. She was taken by Lifeguard EMS to Harlan ARH where she was pronounced dead by the coroner’s office.

Clutts is currently being held in the Harlan County Jail

