KSP looking for information on a 1981 cold case

CRITTENDEN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police are looking for information that may help solve a 40-year-old cold case.

Police are looking for a man by the name of Edward Tidwell who was last seen in Marion, Kentucky on December 14, 1981.

He told his wife he was going to see a man in Sturgis, Kentucky about a job.

He left driving a yellow 1974 Chevrolet Bel Air with the front windshield cracked on the right side, and rust spots in the front.

Tidwell had previously worked as a river deckhand for several river-related businesses, but he wasn’t working at the time of his disappearance and had applied for unemployment benefits.

The man he was supposed to see may have been a foreman from a river industry business in southern Illinois, but he has never been identified.

If anyone has any new information pertaining to this case, please contact Detective Brian Graves at the Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

