Advertisement

Man walks 50 miles to graduation to honor best friend

A man walks to graduation at Boston College in memory of his best friend.
A man walks to graduation at Boston College in memory of his best friend.
By Sam Read
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) – Charlie Martin walked 50 miles this week to his college graduation to honor his best friend who passed away unexpectedly.

As he did it, he had one main question on his mind.

“What wouldn’t you do for the people you love, for your friends, for your family?” he said.

It’s for that reason the 22-year-old pounded the pavement, walking from Fall River to Boston College, a distance of 50 miles.

Martin’s best friend Brendan Rocket died unexpectedly two years ago.

“It’s been really emotional of recent,” he said.

The two buddies did everything together.

“He was a great guy, very loyal, family-oriented,” Martin said.

They graduated together from Durfee High School and this week would have seen both crossing the stage at Boston College to receive their diplomas.

“I just wanted to take this occasion and all this emotion try to turn it into something positive you know,” he said. “Kind of like retracing our journey.”

On his way to Boston College, Martin stopped by Rocket’s family home and then the cemetery where he’s buried.

“I really don’t care if my feet or whatever is hurting a little bit, of course,” Martin said. “I’m going to try to do whatever I can to pay respects to him.”

And with his walk, Martin is earning respect from others, too.

“I’ve been receiving a ton of support messages from friends,” he said.

Martin has created a scholarship in his friend’s name. The GoFundMe page for it has already topped its goal of $30,000.

“He was always a great friend to me through thick and thin,” Martin said. “Whatever it was he was always there supporting me.”

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla D. Perez, 38 of Glasgow
Glasgow woman arrested on stalking charges
Easton Rector (left) Michael Vance (middle) Jason Temples (right)
Sheriff: Physical altercation in front of children leads to five arrests in Edmonson County
KSP responds to a fatal car crash in Muhlenberg county
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal crash in Muhlenberg County
Man captures bear on property in Barren County.
Barren Co. farmer captures bear on camera in broad daylight

Latest News

Officers respond to a shooting at a San Jose light rail railyard on Wednesday. Multiple deaths...
Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
KSP investigates Adair County Crash
KSP investigates Adair County crash involving ambulance
Amy Cooper, the white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with...
Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing
KSP escorts remains of WWII vet from Nashville
KSP escorts remains of WWII vet from Nashville
Boys to Men Leadership Group and For a Real Change are teaming up this September to support the...
Two non-profits team up to establish the Jonesville Academy that aims to help boys in minority groups excel